Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $99,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded up $21.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,960.90. The company had a trading volume of 412,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,010.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,964.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.