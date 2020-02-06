Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,192,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,592,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. 2,012,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.