Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May Sells 1,177,012 Shares

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDLZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45,759 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 107,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.