Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.20.

Momo stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.12. Momo has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Momo by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 216,597 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Momo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 529,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,419,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

