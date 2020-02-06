Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MNTA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of MNTA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. 823,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $31.90.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $34,363.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

