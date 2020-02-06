Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
MNTA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.
Shares of MNTA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. 823,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $31.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
