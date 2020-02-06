Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.76. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

