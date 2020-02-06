MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $134.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $119.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,779,000 after acquiring an additional 133,135 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 231,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.