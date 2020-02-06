Mizuho Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $27.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ON. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,172,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,827,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 286,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

