Mizuho Trims NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Target Price to $19.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 10,430,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,266,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,260,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,771,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

