Mixin Hits Market Capitalization of $118.94 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $251.40 or 0.02627194 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $118.94 million and $3.49 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,115 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

