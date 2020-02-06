MiX Telematics Ltd – Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

MiX Telematics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,825. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $304.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

