Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 7.7%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $17.57, 146,520 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 193,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). Analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

