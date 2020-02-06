Mindexcoin Price Down 50.6% Over Last Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $150,959.00 and approximately $5,717.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

