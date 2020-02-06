MidasProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $811,301.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One MidasProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $811,301.00 and $42,366.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,750,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

