Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MVIS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Microvision in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Microvision alerts:

MVIS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 14,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,190. Microvision has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,275.89% and a negative net margin of 574.86%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microvision will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microvision news, Director Brian V. Turner bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 198,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,011.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,000 shares of company stock worth $68,450. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microvision by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Microvision by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microvision by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

See Also: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.