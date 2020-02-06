Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New Price Target at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $6.80 on Wednesday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,160,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

