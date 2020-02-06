Micro Focus International (MCRO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Micro Focus International (LON: MCRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/6/2020 – Micro Focus International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2020 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 830 ($10.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,130 ($14.86).
- 2/5/2020 – Micro Focus International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2020 – Micro Focus International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2020 – Micro Focus International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/24/2020 – Micro Focus International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15).
- 1/10/2020 – Micro Focus International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of LON:MCRO traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 767.90 ($10.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.70. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.53 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.
