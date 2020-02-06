Micro Focus International (MCRO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Micro Focus International (LON: MCRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2020 – Micro Focus International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 830 ($10.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,130 ($14.86).

2/5/2020 – Micro Focus International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Micro Focus International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Micro Focus International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2020 – Micro Focus International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

1/10/2020 – Micro Focus International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of LON:MCRO traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 767.90 ($10.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.70. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Micro Focus International plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.53 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.