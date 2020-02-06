Metlife (NYSE:MET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Metlife (NYSE:MET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

NYSE MET traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,779. Metlife has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

Get Metlife alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.