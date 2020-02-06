MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 54,127 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,127 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.91. 47,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $244.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,996 shares of company stock valued at $25,193,168. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

