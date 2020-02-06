MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,166 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of MSI traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,553. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $182.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average is $169.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

