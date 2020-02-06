MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $35.21 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 773.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008,736 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.