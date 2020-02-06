MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 247.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,556 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 162,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

