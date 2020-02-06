MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Grows Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 16,951.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,638 shares during the quarter. Dell accounts for about 1.0% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Dell were worth $22,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dell by 17.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 145.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell by 40.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,500. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rory P. Read sold 70,080 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $3,522,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $430,926.90. Insiders sold 1,283,819 shares of company stock valued at $67,264,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

