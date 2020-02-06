MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 323,789 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,289,000. VMware makes up about 1.3% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of VMware at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

