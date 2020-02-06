Meredith Co. (MDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Meredith has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Meredith has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.11. Meredith has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. Meredith’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDP. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

