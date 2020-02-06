Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Trading Up 8.4%

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.04, approximately 293,801 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 244,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

