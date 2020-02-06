Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Trading Up 8.4%

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.04, approximately 293,801 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 244,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.08.
About Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO)
Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.
