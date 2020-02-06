Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 68,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,624. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77. The firm has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

