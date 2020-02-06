Medadvisor (ASX:MDR) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Medadvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.54 ($0.38) and last traded at A$0.51 ($0.36), 111,956 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.50 ($0.35).

The firm has a market cap of $125.21 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.18.

Get Medadvisor alerts:

In other Medadvisor news, insider Robert Read 1,178,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd.

MedAdvisor Limited develops and delivers software for personal medication management in Australia. It develops and deploys the MedAdvisor, a medication and adherence platform that connects health professionals with patients using mobile and Web technologies; and PlusOne, a software platform, which allow pharmacies to connect with patients via SMS, App, Web/email or Landline.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Medadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.