Med Biogene (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Med Biogene Inc (OTCMKTS:MBGNF)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Med Biogene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBGNF)

Med BioGene Inc, a life science company, focuses on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical laboratory diagnostic tests for cancer. Its products include the GeneFx Lung, a gene expression-based test for early-stage non-small-cell lung cancer that assists in identifying patients for adjuvant chemotherapy.

