Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. Mdu Resources Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.65-$1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,006. Mdu Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

