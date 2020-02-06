Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Matrix Service updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

Matrix Service stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 825,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,749. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

