Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.95, but opened at $76.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Match Group shares last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 356,557 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their price target on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Get Match Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.