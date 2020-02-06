Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $24.76

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $24.76. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 10,774,892 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

