Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 1.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLM stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.18. The company had a trading volume of 510,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,965. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $179.84 and a one year high of $281.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

