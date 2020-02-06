Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 144,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,785. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

