Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 144,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,785. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.