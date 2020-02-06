Markel (NYSE:MKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $29.19 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,259.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,283.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,163.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,147.27.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,402 shares of company stock worth $2,732,036. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.