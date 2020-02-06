Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MCHX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 70,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Marchex has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 55,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $85,078.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 398,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,396. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 78,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

