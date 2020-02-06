Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million.

Manning and Napier stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

