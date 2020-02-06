Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.61 and last traded at $78.12, 1,275,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average session volume of 395,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,851,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $18,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 194,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $10,287,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

