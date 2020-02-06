Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Up 6.5%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.81 and last traded at $46.66, 310,527 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 144,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $954.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

