Maintel (LON:MAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $260.00

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.46), with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.49).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 401.25. The company has a market cap of $37.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.70.

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

