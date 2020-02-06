Magnum (MGM) Market Cap Tops $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.72 or 0.03099531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00200787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00131215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

