Magi (XMG) Price Reaches $0.0241

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Magi has a total market cap of $226,965.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magi has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Magi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

About Magi

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,406,269 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

