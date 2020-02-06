Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Down 23.2%

Magellan Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MAGE)’s stock price traded down 23.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76, 1,890 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Mexico. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver District project area that consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims, 6 patented lode claims, an Arizona State Exploration Permit of 334.85 acres, and 23 unpatented mill site claims covering an area of approximately 2,000 acres located north of Yuma in southwest Arizona.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.