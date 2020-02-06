Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
M stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $26.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $23,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.