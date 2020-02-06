Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

M stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $23,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

