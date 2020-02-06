LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.16.

Shares of LYB opened at $84.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

