LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of LYFT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. 6,059,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. LYFT has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 346,809 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,794,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 4,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 335,339 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 451.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 275,521 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

