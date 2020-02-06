LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LYFT to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $415,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. State Street Corp raised its stake in LYFT by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LYFT by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 346,809 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,794,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 4,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 335,339 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LYFT by 451.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 275,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.