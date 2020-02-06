Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $87.15. 3,019,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,104.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $184,003.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,089,103.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,648 shares of company stock worth $6,172,911. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,710,000 after acquiring an additional 160,464 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,892,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $6,751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

