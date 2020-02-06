Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.17.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $243.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $250.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day moving average of $208.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

